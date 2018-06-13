Japanese government certain DPRK denuclearization cannot be achieved at one summit

TOKYO, June 13. /TASS/. The Japanese government believes that the problem of North Korea’s full denuclearization cannot be solved during just one meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday.

"President Trump said the [denuclearization] process is beginning. The North Korean issue cannot be resolved during just one top-level meeting," he said, adding that the joint Trump-Kim summit statement did not include a paragraph on "a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization."

At the same time, Suga once again reaffirmed that Japan is ready to defray the cost of the nuclear disarmament process in North Korea but would do so only after the resumption of inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

On June 12, the US President and North Korean leader signed a document at the first ever bilateral summit in Singapore pledging to establish a new relationship. It states that enhanced mutual trust could help denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.