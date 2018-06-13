US, North Korea need to take systemic measures to ensure denuclearization - Kim Jong-un

TOKYO, June 13. /TASS/. The United States and North Korea need to take systemic measures to ensure regional stability and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said at the talks with US President Donald Trump in Singapore, the KCNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

"To achieve peace, stability and the denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, both countries must promise that they will treat each other with mutual understanding and will not feel enmity towards each other. To guarantee that they need to take legal and systemic measures," the news agency quotes Kim Jong-un as saying.

The North Korean and US leaders also agreed that to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula it is necessary to abide by the consistency principle, the report said. According to the news agency, the summit marked "a radical turn in changing relations between North Korea and the US, which used to be hostile."

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un left Singapore where they signed a document following the first ever bilateral summit pledging to establish relations in a new format. It states that enhanced mutual trust could help denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.