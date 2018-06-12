Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN Sec Gen: implementing agreements by US, North Korean leaders requires patience

World
June 12, 21:37 UTC+3 THE UNITED NATIONS

Before the summit, Antonio Guterres had sent letters to the leaders, the office said, noting that both would have to cooperate and look for compromises to get ahead

Share
1 pages in this article
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

THE UNITED NATIONS, June 12. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres hailed the historic summit of the United States and North Korea, which brought about agreements on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for US security guarantees for Pyongyang, says a statement issued by United Nations Secretary General’s office.

Guterres has warned that US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un need patience to implement the agreements and has pledged his support. Before the summit, the UN Secretary General had sent letters to the leaders, the office said, noting that both would have to cooperate and look for compromises to get ahead.

"Implementing today’s and previous agreements reached, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions, will require patience and support from the global community. The Secretary-General urges all concerned parties to seize this momentous opportunity and reiterates his readiness to fully support the ongoing process," he said.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un held a historic meeting - the first-ever summit between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader - at the Capella Hotel on Singapore’s Sentosa island. The summit resulted in a joint statement. North Korea committed to work towards denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for security guarantees from the United States.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Devastating photos from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UN Sec Gen: implementing agreements by US, North Korean leaders requires patience
2
US troops in South Korea receive no orders to halt military exercise - Pentagon
3
New US sanctions will have no effect - Russia’s Foreign Ministry
4
Over 1.5 million foreign tourists to visit Russia during 2018 FIFA World Cup
5
Ukrainian top diplomat announces potential meeting of Normandy Four leaders shortly
6
Putin presents Xi with Russian steam bath house made of Siberian cedar logs
7
US-North Korea summit galvanizes Korean Peninsula settlement - Russia’s foreign ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT