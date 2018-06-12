Russian Politics & Diplomacy
IAEA ready for verification activities requested by countries involved in denuclearization

World
June 12, 14:31 UTC+3 VIENNA

The International Atomic Energy Agency welcomes the statement of the US and North Korean leaders

VIENNA, June 12. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) welcomes the statement of the US and North Korean leaders, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, on the commitment of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano said in a statement following the US-North Korea summit in Singapore on Tuesday. He added that the Agency is ready to undertake any verification activities in North Korea.

"I welcome today’s Joint Statement of President (Donald) Trump of the United States and Chairman Kim (Jong-un) of the DPRK at the Singapore Summit which includes the DPRK’s commitment towards complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Amano was quoted as saying.

"The IAEA will closely follow the negotiations to be held between the two countries to implement the outcomes of the US-DPRK Summit. The IAEA stands ready to undertake any verification activities in the DPRK that it may be requested to conduct by the countries concerned, subject to authorization by the IAEA’s Board of Governors," Director General noted.

The historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un took place earlier on Tuesday at the Capella hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island. After the meeting, the leaders signed a joint statement. North Korea committed to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for US’ commitment to providing security guarantees.

Persons
Kim Jong-un Donald Trump
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
