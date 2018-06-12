Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Trump pledges to start denuclearization of Korean peninsula "very quickly"

World
June 12, 10:19 UTC+3 SINGAPORE

US President called the document he had signed together with Kim Jong-un important and pretty comprehensive

SINGAPORE, June 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump pledged to start the process of Korean peninsula’s denuclearization "very quickly" at the signing of a joint document following his meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday, TASS reports from the media center.

"We’re starting that process very very quickly," Trump said when asked a respective question.

US President called the document he had signed together with Kim Jong-un important and pretty comprehensive. "We are signing a very important document, a pretty comprehensive document," he said.

"A lot of goodwill went into this, a lot of work, a lot of preparation. We’re very proud of what took place today," Trump said.

The historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un took place at the Capella hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. The US and North Korean leaders signed an agreement after the talks.

Persons
Kim Jong-un Donald Trump
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
