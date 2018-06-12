Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US, North Korea to sign documents after talks

World
June 12, 7:56 UTC+3

Trump and Kim Jong-un completed the face-to-face meeting and the extended format talks in Singapore earlier on Tuesday

Share
1 pages in this article

SINGAPORE, June 12. /TASS/. The United States and North Korea will sign joint documents after the summit talks, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, TASS reports from the media center.

Read also

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un complete extended format talks

Trump says meeting with Kim Jong-un was 'very very good'

Trump, Kim Jong-un shake hands before face-to-face meeting

"We are going for signing," Trump said. Documents to be signed will be announced shortly, he added.

The meeting with the North Korean leader was "better than anyone expected," the US president said.

Trump and Kim Jong-un completed the face-to-face meeting and the extended format talks in Singapore earlier on Tuesday.

