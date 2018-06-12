Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un complete extended format talks

World
June 12, 7:02 UTC+3

The leaders will now take part in the working lunch together with members of delegations

SINGAPORE, June 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un completed the extended format meeting in the Capella Hotel, TASS reports from the media center.

The meeting took place for about an hour and a half.

Leaders of both nations will now take part in the working lunch together with members of delegations. A traditional shrimp cocktail with avocado will be offered as a starter, followed by beef short ribs, sweet and sour pork and braised cod as the main course, in line with the menu. Ice cream and two other sweet courses will be provided for dessert.

