Russia's top diplomat meets with Ukrainian counterpart on Normandy Four talks’ sidelines

World
June 12, 6:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The foreign ministers of the two countries discussed the exchange of detainees

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The exchange of detainees and the UN mission in Donbass were discussed with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin during the face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of Normandy Four talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

Read also

Russia's top diplomat says Normandy Four meeting was useful

"We discussed issues raised during the telephone conversation between presidents [of Russia and Ukraine Vladimir] Putin and [Pyotr] Poroshenko. In particular, we discussed issues of exchanging detainees and the need to fortify the OSCE mission in Donbass by the UN authority," Lavrov said.

Foreign ministers of the Normandy Four countries [France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine] met on Monday in Berlin.

