At least ten people die in collision on Volga River — source

World
June 12, 5:03 UTC+3

Violation of catamaran maneuvering rules is viewed as one of main possible causes of the emergency

© Yegor Aleyev/TASS

June 12. /TASS/.  The death toll in a collision of the two-hauled boat and the barge has climbed to over 10, a source in emergencies services of the city told TASS.

Violation of catamaran maneuvering rules is viewed as one of main possible causes of the emergency on the Volga River, emergency services said.

"According to one of the versions, the master [of twin-hull ship] could breach maneuvering rules, failed to notice the barge and did not make an attempt to avoid the collision," the source said.

Other versions will also be checked, he added.

The catamaran did not have required documents and identification lights, the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport told TASS. "The catamaran is without documents and without identification lights," the agency said.

The owner was at the controls of the catamaran, a representative of regional administration told TASS. "The catamaran was a 12-seater, 16 individuals were on board, and it was controlled by the owner [at the collision time]," the source said.

