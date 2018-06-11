Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN ready to support process of North Korea’s denuclearization - Secretary General

World
June 11, 23:21 UTC+3 THE UNITED NATIONS

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called the summit "a promising development for global peace and security"

Share
1 pages in this article

THE UNITED NATIONS, June 11. /TASS/. Relevant bodies of the United Nations system are ready to provide support to the process of North Korea’s denuclearization, as well as to secure peaceful uses of Pyongyang’s nuclear materials, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Monday.

Commenting on the coming summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Guterres called the summit "a promising development for global peace and security" and pointed out that "the two leaders need to be credited for the courage with which they decided to move forward with the summit."

Nevertheless, he warned that "the road ahead will require cooperation, compromise and a common cause."

"Relevant parts of the United Nations system stand ready to support this process in any way, including verification if requested by the key parties. They are the protagonists," Guterres said. "The International Atomic Energy Agency has a mandate to apply safeguards on all nuclear material in peaceful use, including all material removed from military programs."

"The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test Ban Treaty Organization could also play an important role in monitoring the DPRK’s announced moratorium on nuclear explosive tests," he said.

The UN Secretary General also drew attention to the humanitarian situation in North Korea, calling on donors to allocate $111 million for six million people in need. In addition, he urged to improve the human rights situation in that country.

The first-ever talks between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader will take place in the Capella Hotel located on Singapore’s Sentosa Island. Both Trump and Kin Jong Un have already arrived in Singapore. The talks are expected to focus on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

On Monday, the North Korean state-run news agency KCNA said that both leaders would discuss establishment of a new relationship between North Korea and the US and the structure of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Devastating photos from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Militants preparing provocation in Syria to initiate US attack - Russian Defense Ministry
2
Living in the Matrix: Top Central Bank official refers to sci-fi’s forecasts coming true
3
Russia’s new robotic vehicle helps Strategic Missile Force clear mines in tactical drills
4
Source: оne person dies in collision on Volga River
5
Over 100,000 extra tickets for FIFA World Cup matches allocated in first hours of sales
6
Hermitage oracle cat to predict outcome of Russia-Saudi Arabia World Cup opener
7
UN secretary general urges investigation into deadly airstrikes in Idlib
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT