Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Normandy Four ministerial talks begin in Berlin

World
June 11, 21:06 UTC+3 BERLIN

The talks are expected to focus on the recent escalation in Donbass and prospects for deployment of a peacekeeping mission to the embattled region

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

BERLIN, June 11. /TASS/. A ministerial meeting in the Normandy Four format (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) has begun in Berlin, TASS reported from the scene on Monday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is attending the meeting.

The talks are expected to focus on the recent escalation in Donbass and prospects for deployment of a peacekeeping mission to the embattled region.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia would insist that the status quo be restored in the grey zone near the villages of Zolotoye (the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, DPR) and Petrovskoye (the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic, LPR), that troops and weapons be disengaged near Stanitsa Luganskaya (LPR) and that the ‘Steinmeier formula’ on the procedure of elections in Donbass be confirmed.

The talks are taking place at the German foreign minister’s guesthouse Villa Borsig.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Devastating photos from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships arrive in Philippines
2
Living in the Matrix: Top Central Bank official refers to sci-fi’s forecasts coming true
3
Militants preparing provocation in Syria to initiate US attack - Russian Defense Ministry
4
Kremlin: Vienna one of cities considered as Putin-Trump meeting venue
5
Russia never left G8, ready to welcome leaders in Moscow - Putin
6
Poroshenko’s phone call indicates interest in resolving crisis - Putin
7
Russia calls for strict implementation of JCPOA on Iran - Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT