Normandy Four ministerial talks begin in Berlin

BERLIN, June 11. /TASS/. A ministerial meeting in the Normandy Four format (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) has begun in Berlin, TASS reported from the scene on Monday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is attending the meeting.

The talks are expected to focus on the recent escalation in Donbass and prospects for deployment of a peacekeeping mission to the embattled region.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia would insist that the status quo be restored in the grey zone near the villages of Zolotoye (the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, DPR) and Petrovskoye (the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic, LPR), that troops and weapons be disengaged near Stanitsa Luganskaya (LPR) and that the ‘Steinmeier formula’ on the procedure of elections in Donbass be confirmed.

The talks are taking place at the German foreign minister’s guesthouse Villa Borsig.