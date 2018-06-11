Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US-North Korean summit to start at 9.00 am on Tuesday

World
June 11, 19:35 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

At the conclusion of the summit, Trump will take part in a news conference and afterwards will head to the airport "at approximately 8 pm" to depart for the United States

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, June 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet in Singapore at 09.00 am local time on Tuesday and their one-on-one meeting will be followed by an expanded bilateral meeting, the White House said on Monday.

The expanded bilateral meeting will feature US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Staff John Kelly, and National Security Advisor John Bolton. A working lunch is on the agenda after this meeting.

At the conclusion of the summit, Trump will take part in a news conference and afterwards will head to the airport "at approximately 8 pm" to depart for the United States.

The first-ever talks between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader will take place in the Capella Hotel located on Singapore’s Sentosa Island. Both Trump and Kin Jong Un have already arrived in Singapore. The talks are expected to focus on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

On Monday, the North Korean state-run news agency KCNA said that both leaders would discuss establishment of a new relationship between North Korea and the US and the structure of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.

