Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Foreign ministry: Putin’s visit contributes to expansion of Russia-China relationship

World
June 11, 18:14 UTC+3 BEIJING

Russian President contributes to maintaining top-level Russia-China ties, the official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang said

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, June 11. /TASS/. The official visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China on June 8-10 has contributed much to expansion of the relationship between China and Russia, the official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang said during Monday’s press briefing.

"Vladimir Putin’s visit to China was very successful and fruitful. It galvanized the bilateral relationship," he said, adding that "Russian President contributes to maintaining top-level Russia-China ties."

According to the diplomat, the collaboration between Moscow and Beijing has recently broken new ground in all cooperation areas thanks to the efforts assumed by Russian President. He also mentioned that Putin’s recent visit to China has allowed the leaders of the two countries to discuss a whole range of issues in detail, deliver a joint statement, and attend the signing of 14 documents on cooperation between Chinese and Russia state enterprises and companies.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Devastating photos from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Militants preparing provocation in Syria to initiate US attack - Russian Defense Ministry
2
Russia’s foreign minister to meet Greek counterpart on Wednesday
3
Foreign ministry: Putin’s visit contributes to expansion of Russia-China relationship
4
Evraz shares climb 7% in London after Fitch rating upgrade
5
G7 leaders ready to step up anti-Russian sanctions
6
Why Russian entrepreneurs do not rush to do business abroad
7
Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships arrive in Philippines
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT