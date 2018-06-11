Foreign ministry: Putin’s visit contributes to expansion of Russia-China relationship

BEIJING, June 11. /TASS/. The official visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China on June 8-10 has contributed much to expansion of the relationship between China and Russia, the official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang said during Monday’s press briefing.

"Vladimir Putin’s visit to China was very successful and fruitful. It galvanized the bilateral relationship," he said, adding that "Russian President contributes to maintaining top-level Russia-China ties."

According to the diplomat, the collaboration between Moscow and Beijing has recently broken new ground in all cooperation areas thanks to the efforts assumed by Russian President. He also mentioned that Putin’s recent visit to China has allowed the leaders of the two countries to discuss a whole range of issues in detail, deliver a joint statement, and attend the signing of 14 documents on cooperation between Chinese and Russia state enterprises and companies.