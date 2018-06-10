Trump arrives in Singapore for meeting with Kim Jong-un

SINGAPORE, June 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s plane has landed at Singapore’s Paya Lebar military air base, live reports showed.

He is expected to stay at Shangri-La Hotel.

Trump’s historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is set to take place at Capella Singapore hotel located on the Sentosa island.

On Saturday, the US president told reporters the he was going "on a mission of peace." "I feel that Kim Jong-un wants to do something great for his people and he has that opportunity," Trump said, adding that "it’s a one-time shot, and I think it’s going to work out very well."

The first US-North Korean summit is expected to take place on June 12. The two heads of state are supposed to discuss the prospects for the Korean Peninsula denuclearization. On Thursday, Trump did not rule out that the parties may sign a treaty ending the Korean war of 1950-1953.