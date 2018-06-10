Russian Politics & Diplomacy
North Korean leader, Singapore’s PM discuss Korean Peninsula situation

World
June 10, 15:10 UTC+3 SINGAPORE

Lee Hsien Loong wished Kim Jong-un success for the US-DPRK Summit

© EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

SINGAPORE, June 10. /TASS/. Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have discussed bilateral relations and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the city-state’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Lee welcomed Chairman Kim to Singapore. Prime Minister Lee and Chairman Kim discussed Singapore-DPRK relations, developments in the DPRK and regional developments, including the recent positive developments on the Korean Peninsula," the statement reads. "Prime Minister Lee complimented the bold and admirable decision by Chairman Kim and President of the United States Donald Trump to come together for this Summit. Chairman Kim thanked Prime Minister Lee for Singapore’s hosting of the US-DPRK Summit," the document adds.

Besides, Singapore’s prime minister "wished Chairman Kim success for the US-DPRK Summit and expressed hope that the US-DPRK meeting will advance the prospects for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the larger region."

On Sunday, Kim Jong-un arrived in Singapore where he is expected to hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump on June 12.

Persons
Kim Jong-un Donald Trump
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
