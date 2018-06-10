Russian Politics & Diplomacy
SCO countries determined to fight against terrorism corruption, drug trafficking

World
June 10, 11:43 UTC+3 QINGDAO

According to the declaration, the global community needs to pool its efforts to counter attempts to lure young people into terrorist, extremist and separatist groups

QINGDAO /China/, June 10. /TASS/. Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries intend to boost cooperation in the fight against terrorism, extremism, corruption and drug trafficking, the SCO said in a declaration adopted at the Qingdao summit.

"The member states will boost cooperation in fighting the spread and propaganda of terrorist ideas on the Internet, including public justification of terrorism, the recruitment of new members to terrorist groups, incitement to commit terrorist acts, financing of terrorism and the spread of information about ways to carry out terrorist attacks on the Internet," the document reads.

According to the declaration, the global community needs to pool its efforts to counter attempts to lure young people into terrorist, extremist and separatist groups. Besides, SCO members expressed concern about "threats emerging from the growing production, trade and misuse of narcotic substances, as well as from the use of proceeds of illicit drug trafficking for financing terrorism."

"The member states reaffirm commitment to the current international system to fight illegal drug trafficking based on international law, United Nations conventions and SCO documents," the declaration stresses.

The document also says that corruption in all its manifestations poses a threat to national and regional security, decreasing the efficiency of state management, negatively affecting investment attractiveness and hindering social and economic development. "The member states call for boosting international cooperation in the fight against corruption, particularly through exchanging experiences and information," the document says.

The SCO summit took place in China’s Qingdao on June 9-10. The leaders of Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, India and Pakistan discussed regional security and economic cooperation, eventually signing about 20 documents.

