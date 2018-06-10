Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Singapore's foreign minister confirms Kim Jong-un's arrival

World
June 10, 11:35 UTC+3

According to media reports, Kim Jong-un arrived on an Air China flight

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

© EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS/POOL

SINGAPORE, June 10. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in Singapore, the city-state’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan confirmed on Sunday.

"Welcomed Chairman Kim Jong-un, who has just arrived in Singapore," he wrote on Twitter.

According to media reports, Kim Jong-un arrived on an Air China flight.

Singapore’s Foreign Ministry said earlier that Kim Jong-un was expected to meet with the country’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on June 10.

A meeting between Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump is set to be held in Singapore’s Capella Hotel on June 12.

Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
Persons
Kim Jong-un
