Singapore’s foreign minister confirms Kim Jong-un’s arrival

SINGAPORE, June 10. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in Singapore, the city-state’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan confirmed on Sunday.

"Welcomed Chairman Kim Jong-un, who has just arrived in Singapore," he wrote on Twitter.

According to media reports, Kim Jong-un arrived on an Air China flight.

Singapore’s Foreign Ministry said earlier that Kim Jong-un was expected to meet with the country’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on June 10.

A meeting between Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump is set to be held in Singapore’s Capella Hotel on June 12.