SCO leaders sign Qingdao Declaration, package of documents

QINGDAO /China/, June 10. /TASS/. Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) leaders taking part in a summit in China’s Qingdao have singed the Qingdao Declaration. The signing ceremony involved the leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.

The leaders adopted a total of 17 documents at the summit, which particularly include documents endorsing the 2018-2022 Action Plan to implement the Treaty for Long-term Good-Neighborly Relations, Friendship and Cooperation between the SCO states and the 2019-2020 Program for Cooperation in countering terrorism, separatism and extremism.

The leaders also signed a decision to approve the 2018-2023 Anti-Drug Strategy and an Action Plan to implement it. Besides, leaders of all the SCO countries also signed an information statement.

The Declaration on the Establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was singed in China’s Shanghai in June 2001 by six founding states - Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan were granted SCO membership on June 9, 2017. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia currently enjoy observer status, while Sri Lanka, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia and Nepal are dialogue partners.