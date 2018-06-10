Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kim Jong-un sets off for Singapore to take part in summit with Trump - Yonhap News Agency

World
June 10, 4:19 UTC+3 SINGAPORE

According to the agency, the Air China plane departed from Pyongyang at 08:30 local time

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump

© EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

SINGAPORE, June 10. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has departed from Pyongyang to Singapore to take part in negotiations with US President Donald Trump, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Sunday.

Kim Jong-un is expected to meet with Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday.

According to the agency, the Air China plane departed from Pyongyang at 08:30 local time (02:30 Moscow time). However, the North Korean side has not officially confirmed that Kim Jong-un is onboard.

The North Korean leader, who came to power in 2011, visited China several times, In April, he became the first North Korean leader to visit South Korea.

The meeting between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump is scheduled for June 12. The event is expected to start at 09:00 local time, White House officials said.

