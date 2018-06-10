Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Trump says he ordered his representatives not to sign G7’s final communique

World
June 10, 3:50 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

US President said that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was "meek and mild" during the G7 meeting

1 pages in this article
US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON, June 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday that he ordered his representatives not to sign the final communique of the Group of Seven.

"Based on [Canadian Prime Minister] Justin’s [Trudeau] false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!" he noted.

Trump said that Trudeau was "meek and mild" during the G7 meeting. However, the US president said that after his departure to Singapore the prime minister said that "US Tariffs were kind of insulting" and he "will not be pushed around." "Very dishonest & weak," the president said. American tariffs are in response to Canada’s tariffs of "270% on diary" delivered by the US, he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Trudeau said that the Group of Seven members managed to coordinate the final communique of the summit that had ended in La Malbaie, Canada.

The G7 includes the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the US, France and Japan.

