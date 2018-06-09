Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Chinese president lauds SCO for becoming important regional security force

World
June 09, 18:31 UTC+3 QINGDAO

The SCO has achieved fruitful results in cooperating in the spheres of security and the economy, as well as in the humanitarian sphere, according to Xi Jinping

QINGDAO /China/, June 9. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has become an important regional security force and achieved successful cooperation in different spheres, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated during a gala dinner for leaders of SCO states, observer countries and the SCO’s dialogue partners, as well as heads of several international organizations, held before the summit of SCO leaders scheduled for June 10.

"The SCO has become an important regional security force, promoting cooperative development and improving the global governance system," the Chinese leader said. He stressed that by remaining faithful to the "Shanghai spirit", the SCO has achieved fruitful results in cooperating in the spheres of security and the economy, as well as in the humanitarian sphere.

"Tomorrow, the first SCO summit after its expansion will be held, during which we will draw up a comprehensive long-term plan for the organization’s development. Let’s make the Qingdao summit our new start," the Chinese president declared.

