Rouhani grateful to Putin for supporting Iran’s accession to Shanghai security bloc

QINGDAO (China), June 9. /TASS/. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday he was grateful to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his support for Iran’s accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The Iranian leader made this statement during a talk with the head of the Russian state.

"I want to express my gratitude for your position on Iran’s accession to this organization as a full-fledged member," Rouhani said.

The SCO is a very influential structure for ensuring security, the Iranian leader said.

Speaking about bilateral relations with Russia, Rouhani stressed that "with each day, they [the relations] are developing forward."

As the Iranian leader noted, the relations between the two states are "unique and special" as they embrace all levels and all issues.