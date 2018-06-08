Traffic along Homs-Hama highway in Syria resumes after 7-year-long break

HOMS /Syria/, June 8. /TASS/. An official ceremony to put the Homs-Hama highway back into operation after a seven-year-long break has been held near the city of Al-Rastan in Syria.

A 45-kilometer stretch of the road was closed for traffic due to hostilities about seven years ago, forcing locals to use bypassing routes. Using it was unsafe due to ongoing hostilities in the vicinity, a great number of explosive devices, poor highway lightning and damaged road surface.

The resumption of traffic has improved the region's logistics, bringing down food prices in nearby settlements, locals said.

"The opening of this highway is first and foremost the merit of those who fought and died to release those regions. Special thanks to Russia, which assisted in reconciliation. After militants left the area, we immediately started to rebuild it, realizing how important this road is for several governorates," Homs governor Talal Barazi said.

"We hope that other roads, which had been blocked long ago, will open in other Syrian districts after they are liberated," he added.

The highway zone was liberated in a de-escalation effort, during which some of the militants agreed to lay down their weapons and others left the region.