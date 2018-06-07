Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Embattled MP launches lawsuit against Ukrainian parliament

World
June 07, 13:58 UTC+3 KIEV

According to Savchenko, lawmakers made unlawful decisions to hold her criminally liable and arrest her

Nadezhda Savchenko

Nadezhda Savchenko

© Piotr Sivkov/TASS

KIEV, June 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian lawmaker Nadezhda Savchenko has filed a lawsuit demanding that the Ukrainian parliament’s consent for her criminal prosecution, detention and arrest be declared illegal, the press service of Nadezhda Savchenko’s Public and Political Platform party said in a statement on Thursday.

"Attorney Konstantin Globa has lodged an administrative lawsuit with the Administrative Court of Cassation, demanding that the state body’s inaction, as well as those decisions, be declared unlawful and be annulled," the statement reads.

According to Savchenko, lawmakers made unlawful decisions to hold her criminally liable and arrest her. The press service also stated that the party considered Savchenko’s case to be politically motivated.

Ukrainian investigators claim that Savchenko plotted to carry out terrorist attacks in the parliament building and in the government district. If found guilty, she may face more than five years in prison. The Verkhovna Rada (parliament) stripped Savchenko of her parliamentary immunity and granted the go-ahead to detain and arrest her.

A Kiev court put Savchenko into custody for two months on March 23, prompting her to declare a hunger strike. The court later rejected her appeal against the arrest and extended it for another two months.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
