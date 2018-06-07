Alliance with Russia crucial for Armenia’s security, PM says

YEREVAN, June 7. /TASS/. Allied relations with Russia are part of Armenia’s security system, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the country’s parliament on Thursday.

"I have already said that the new government will continue its policy towards the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization. For us it is very important to develop allied relations with Russia. We consider this cooperation as an important part of Armenia’s security system," the prime minister said.

Armenia’s parliament is holding a session to consider a new program of Pashinyan’s cabinet. The lawmakers will decide on the future work of the government and the prime minister, and the prospects of holding the new parliamentary election.

Pashinyan, the leader of Armenia’s opposition, was elected the prime minister on May 8 after a series of mass anti-government protests.