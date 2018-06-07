Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Alliance with Russia crucial for Armenia’s security, PM says

World
June 07, 11:38 UTC+3 YEREVAN

Pashinyan, the leader of Armenia’s opposition, was elected the prime minister on May 8 after a series of anti-government protests

Share
1 pages in this article
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

YEREVAN, June 7. /TASS/. Allied relations with Russia are part of Armenia’s security system, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the country’s parliament on Thursday.

Read also
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media

"I have already said that the new government will continue its policy towards the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization. For us it is very important to develop allied relations with Russia. We consider this cooperation as an important part of Armenia’s security system," the prime minister said.

Armenia’s parliament is holding a session to consider a new program of Pashinyan’s cabinet. The lawmakers will decide on the future work of the government and the prime minister, and the prospects of holding the new parliamentary election.

Pashinyan, the leader of Armenia’s opposition, was elected the prime minister on May 8 after a series of mass anti-government protests.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Devastating photos from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Navy’s Far East drills include 50 vessels
2
Saudi crown prince to attend FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Moscow
3
Direct Line with Vladimir Putin: President’s annual Q&A session
4
Kaspersky Lab appeals US court's dismissal of lawsuits against ban on its products
5
Putin vows Moscow will contribute to success of Trump-Kim meeting
6
Almost 1.4 million questions sent in for Putin's Q&A one day before its start
7
Russian top brass reveals 'true targets' of US-led strikes against Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT