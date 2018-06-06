Devastating photos from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire

A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities killing more than 70 people. The impact of the disaster affected more than 1.7 million people, information on the amount of material damage has not yet been made public.
Fuego, whose height reaches 3.7 km, is one of the most active volcanoes on the territory of the country. The volcano is located 40 km southwest of the Guatemalan capital. The current eruption was the second this year. The number of people killed the eruption of Guatemala’s Fuego volcano increased to 69, according to the Associated Press.