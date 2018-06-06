Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Devastating photos from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire

World
June 06, 19:27 UTC+3

Guatemala's Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, continues to show signs of greater activity

Guatemala's Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, continues to show signs of greater activity
© AP Photo/Santiago Billy
A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities killing dozens
© AP Photo/Oliver de Ros
One of Central America's most active volcanos erupted in fiery explosions of ash and molten rock on June 3, killing people and injuring many others. Photo: People carry the coffins of seven people who died during the eruption of the Volcan de Fuego to the cemetery in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala
© AP Photo/Luis Soto
Rescue workers search in El Rodeo, one of the hamlets in the disaster area near the Volcan de Fuego in Escuintla, Guatemala
© AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd
Firefighters remove a body recovered near the Volcan de Fuego in Guatemala
© AP Photo/Oliver de Ros
A dead cow lays in the disaster zone near the Volcan de Fuego in Guatemala
© AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd
A soldier stands guard at a search and rescue site near the Volcan de Fuego in Guatemala
© AP Photo/Oliver de Ros
An aerial view of the disaster zone, blanketed in volcanic ash after the eruption of the Volcan de Fuego
© Guatemalan National Civil Police via AP
A truck is covered in volcanic ash spewed by Volcan de Fuego
© AP Photo/Luis Soto
Police block a route affected by the ash expelled by Guatemala's volcano
© AP Photo/Santiago Billy
The disaster zone near the Volcan de Fuego
© AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd

A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities killing more than 70 people. The impact of the disaster affected more than 1.7 million people, information on the amount of material damage has not yet been made public. 

Fuego, whose height reaches 3.7 km, is one of the most active volcanoes on the territory of the country. The volcano is located 40 km southwest of the Guatemalan capital. The current eruption was the second this year. The number of people killed the eruption of Guatemala’s Fuego volcano increased to 69, according to the Associated Press.

