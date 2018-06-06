Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kurds from People’s Protection Units leave Syria’s Manbij — reports

World
June 06, 11:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The YPG forces are the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an Arab-Kurdish armed coalition that is supported by Washington

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Kurds from the People’s Protection Units (YPG) have completed the withdrawal of their militants from the Syrian city of Manbij (70 km from Aleppo) on Tuesday, says a statement of the YPG command released by Firat News Agency. The statement says that the YPG members, who had been training the locals, left this city under an agreement with the Manbij Military Council.

Read also

Syrian Kurds ‘sold out’ by initial backers who fueled their separatism, notes Lavrov

According to Firat News Agency, the Kurdish troops liberated Manbij from terrorist groups from the terror organization Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) on June 1, 2016. They helped the locals create their own armed police. The YPG statement says that the militiamen "are now capable of supporting security in the city independently, and there is no need for Kurdish military councils anymore."

The Al Mayadeen television channel links the withdrawal of the YPG fighters with the American-Turkish agreements concerning control over Manbij. On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held negotiations with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington, during which the sides approved the so-called "roadmap" on the withdrawal of Kurdish troops from Manbij.

The YPG forces are the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an Arab-Kurdish armed coalition that is supported by Washington. Regardless of this fact, Ankara considers the YPG to be a terrorist organization and regards its presence near the Syrian-Turkish border as a threat to Turkey’s security. In March, the Turkish forces took control of Afrin (65 km from Aleppo), an administrative center that used to be controlled by the Kurdish fighters.

Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
