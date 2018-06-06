Russia's defense chief urges CIS states to join Syria’s restoration

KYZYL/Tuva/, June 6. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu called on the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on Wednesday to take part in restoring a peaceful life in the war-torn Syria.

"Today a major part of the country’s territory has been liberated from militants, and talks are underway with other terrorists on laying down arms. The plans of setting up a pseudo-caliphate have been frustrated. All conditions have been created for a political settlement and Syria’s resurgence as one and undivided state," Shoigu said opening the CIS Defense Ministers’ Council’s meeting.

Shoigu called on his counterparts to take part in restoring peaceful life in Syria.

"Today a broad spectrum of our practical cooperation on Syria is possible. This is clearing the territory of mines, joint patrolling of control in the de-escalation zones, providing humanitarian assistance and restoring the infrastructure. We expect to have your support, which would show our unity in the war on global terror and ensuring common security," he stressed.

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) brings together nine former Soviet countries - Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Ukraine was one of the founding countries, but chose not to ratify the CIS Charter.