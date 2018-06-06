Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Pyongyang invites Putin to visit North Korea — agency

World
June 06, 8:11 UTC+3 TOKYO

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made an official visit to North Korea on May 31

Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, June 6. /TASS/. Pyongyang has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit to North Korea, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported, citing former Japanese lawmaker Muneo Suzuki, involved in the development of Japanese-Russian relations.

According to Kyodo, Suzuki told reporters in Moscow about Pyongyang’s invitation citing a source close to Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov. The Japanese politician explained that the invitation was conveyed during Lavrov’s recent visit to North Korea.

Read also

Putin welcomes Trump’s courageous, mature decision to meet with Kim Jong-un

Suzuki is considered to be Japanese Prime Minister Shizno Abe’s unofficial aide on relations with Russia. He participated in efforts to build ties between the two countries and was one of the organizers of visa-free trips to to Russia’s South Kuril Islands for Japanese citizens.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made an official visit to North Korea on May 31, holding talks with his North Korean counterpart and meeting with the North Korean leader at the Paekhwawon State Guest House in Pyongyang. The Russian top diplomat’s visit came amid increasing ties between the two Korean states and two weeks before a planned meeting between Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump, scheduled to be held in Singapore on June 12.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov later told reporters that Lavrov had conveyed an invitation to visit Russia to Kim Jong-un. According to Peskov, the North Korean leader’s visit may take place during the Fourth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) set to be held in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok in September.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's president comments on One Belt, One Road concept's prospects
2
Putin says he dedicates two hours to sports daily
3
Putin expects sanctions against Russia will be gradually removed
4
Lost in translation: Russian family mistook Soviet Criminal Code for Quran for generations
5
Air defense formation in Crimea to get a battalion of Pantsyr-S1 missile systems
6
Ambassador to US: Russia seeks to boost cooperation with OAS
7
Russia’s federal budget surplus to be 0.5% of GDP in 2018, Putin says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT