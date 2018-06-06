Pyongyang invites Putin to visit North Korea — agency

TOKYO, June 6. /TASS/. Pyongyang has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit to North Korea, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported, citing former Japanese lawmaker Muneo Suzuki, involved in the development of Japanese-Russian relations.

According to Kyodo, Suzuki told reporters in Moscow about Pyongyang’s invitation citing a source close to Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov. The Japanese politician explained that the invitation was conveyed during Lavrov’s recent visit to North Korea.

Suzuki is considered to be Japanese Prime Minister Shizno Abe’s unofficial aide on relations with Russia. He participated in efforts to build ties between the two countries and was one of the organizers of visa-free trips to to Russia’s South Kuril Islands for Japanese citizens.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made an official visit to North Korea on May 31, holding talks with his North Korean counterpart and meeting with the North Korean leader at the Paekhwawon State Guest House in Pyongyang. The Russian top diplomat’s visit came amid increasing ties between the two Korean states and two weeks before a planned meeting between Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump, scheduled to be held in Singapore on June 12.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov later told reporters that Lavrov had conveyed an invitation to visit Russia to Kim Jong-un. According to Peskov, the North Korean leader’s visit may take place during the Fourth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) set to be held in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok in September.