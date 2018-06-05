Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Guatemala volcano eruption leaves 69 people dead

World
June 05, 7:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In connection with the death of people in the Central American republic, a three-day mourning was declared

TASS, June 5. The number of people killed the eruption of Guatemala’s Fuego volcano increased to 69, according to the Associated Press. Earlier, 65 casualties were reported.

It is expected that as the search and rescue operation continues, the number of victims of the most powerful Fuego eruption in recent years will grow. The impact of the disaster affected more than 1.7 million people, information on the amount of material damage has not yet been made public. In connection with the death of people in the Central American republic, a three-day mourning was declared.

Fuego, whose height reaches 3.7 km, is one of the most active volcanoes on the territory of the country. The volcano is located 40 km southwest of the Guatemalan capital. The current eruption was the second this year. The first happened in early January.

