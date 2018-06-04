Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lie detector shows conflicting results of Savchenko’s testing

World
June 04, 15:50 UTC+3 KIEV

According to Ukrainian investigators, Nadezhda Savchenko planned terror attacks in the parliament and the government quarter

Share
1 pages in this article
Nadezhda Savchenko

Nadezhda Savchenko

© Piotr Sivkov/TASS

KIEV, June 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Security Service (USS) has reported on Monday the results of Verkhovna Rada MP Nadezhda Savchenko’s lie detector examination, who was arrested on charges of plotting a coup d’etat. According to information from the USS report, she plotted terror attacks in the Ukrainian parliament and the government quarter, but neither regards the authorities as criminal nor was preparing a coup d’etat.

Read also
Nadezhda Savchenko

Detained Ukrainian MP goes on hunger strike

"Savchenko discussed with her accomplices murder plots for chiefs, in particular personally distributed roles in the murder attempts," the document says. "She worked out a clear murder plot for heads, and she and her accomplices decided who will be doing what during a heads’ murder. The polygraph also showed that Savchenko was preparing to commit a terror attack in the government quarter and the building of Verkhovna Rada."

At the same time, according to the USS, the MP had no intention to make a coup d’etat. "Still, the experts found no positive psychophysiologic reactions to the questions asked by the defense, in particular: whether Savchenko wanted to change power in Ukraine by a constitutional way, whether she considers as illegal the activity of the Ukrainian president, Ukrainian MPs, Ukrainian prime minister, secretary of the National Security Council, members of the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers and heads of political parties," the report says.

According to Ukrainian investigators, Nadezhda Savchenko planned terror attacks in the parliament and the government quarter. She may face from five years in prison to life imprisonment. Verkhovna Rada stripped Savchenko of her parliamentary immunity and issued an arrest warrant for her. The Kiev court arrested her on March 23 for two months, after which she embarked on a hunger strike.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Nadezhda Savchenko
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin signs law on countersanctions against unfriendly states
2
Intoxicated takeoff aborted: Russian airline fires pilots for being drunk on duty
3
Moscow keeping close eye on NATO drills in Baltics
4
Russia wraps up state trials of large amphibious assault ship
5
Russia’s Pacific Fleet warships to hold drills with Vietnam’s navy
6
FIFA World Cup FAN ID holders get greenlight for visa-free entry to Russia
7
Russia not seeking to split Europe, assures Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT