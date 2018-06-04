Lie detector shows conflicting results of Savchenko’s testing

KIEV, June 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Security Service (USS) has reported on Monday the results of Verkhovna Rada MP Nadezhda Savchenko’s lie detector examination, who was arrested on charges of plotting a coup d’etat. According to information from the USS report, she plotted terror attacks in the Ukrainian parliament and the government quarter, but neither regards the authorities as criminal nor was preparing a coup d’etat.

"Savchenko discussed with her accomplices murder plots for chiefs, in particular personally distributed roles in the murder attempts," the document says. "She worked out a clear murder plot for heads, and she and her accomplices decided who will be doing what during a heads’ murder. The polygraph also showed that Savchenko was preparing to commit a terror attack in the government quarter and the building of Verkhovna Rada."

At the same time, according to the USS, the MP had no intention to make a coup d’etat. "Still, the experts found no positive psychophysiologic reactions to the questions asked by the defense, in particular: whether Savchenko wanted to change power in Ukraine by a constitutional way, whether she considers as illegal the activity of the Ukrainian president, Ukrainian MPs, Ukrainian prime minister, secretary of the National Security Council, members of the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers and heads of political parties," the report says.

According to Ukrainian investigators, Nadezhda Savchenko planned terror attacks in the parliament and the government quarter. She may face from five years in prison to life imprisonment. Verkhovna Rada stripped Savchenko of her parliamentary immunity and issued an arrest warrant for her. The Kiev court arrested her on March 23 for two months, after which she embarked on a hunger strike.