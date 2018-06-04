Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Small plane crashes in southern Russia

World
June 04, 9:51 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON
ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 4. /TASS/. An SP-30 ultralight aircraft crashed on Monday morning in southern Russia’s Volgograd Region, and the pilot died, the press service of the Southern investigative department for transport of the Russian Investigative Committee said.

"This happened at 7.20 a.m., we are conducting checks, the investigators are heading to the scene of [ the SP-30 crash] in the Kalachevsky district, one pilot is dead," a spokesperson said.

A source in the local emergencies services said the plane crashed while dropping water on the fields near the Zarya village in the Volgograd Region.

The head of the local administration, Pyotr Kharitonenko, said the plane had been stuck in the top of the trees before crashing.

