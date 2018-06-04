Kiev forces violate ceasefire four times over past 24 hours - Lugansk militias

LUGANSK, June 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces shelled militia positions in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic four times over the past 24 hours, the LPR militias said on Monday.

"The shelling targeted the areas in the town of Kalinovo, in the villages of Prishib, Lozovoye and Kalinovka. The fire was opened from 120mm and 82mm mortars, anti-tank mounted grenade launchers and other weapons," the LuganskInformCenter said.

Since March 30, the so-called Easter ceasefire has been in force in Donbass at the initiative of leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. However, like during the previous ceasefire the shellings have not been fully stopped.