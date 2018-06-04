Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian, Chinese top diplomats agree to step up coordination efforts on Korean Peninsula

World
June 04, 6:34 UTC+3 BEIJING

Both sides exchanged opinions regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula

BEIJING, June 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi have agreed during their meeting on Sunday to step up bilateral coordination efforts on the nuclear issue settlement on the Korean Peninsula, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"Both sides exchanged opinions regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula and agreed to step up coordination efforts on this issue to contribute to the process of denuclearization of the peninsula and achievement of the long-term order and stability in this region," the statement posted on the ministry’s official website said.

On July 4, 2017, Moscow and Beijing put forward a joint proposal on a dual freeze: Pyongyang’s missile and nuclear tests and also US-South Korea military drills. The Russia-China joint plan envisages moving towards the political process through this initiative.

The Russian and Chinese top diplomats held a bilateral meeting in South Africa’s Pretoria, which hosts on Monday a meeting of foreign ministers of the BRICS member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

ADVERTISEMENT