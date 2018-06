BISHKEK, June 3. /TASS/. International beauty pageant winner Saniya Shakirova died in a road accident in the Issyk-Kul region in north-eastern Kyrgyzstan, the republican interior ministry told TASS on Sunday.

The road accident occurred on the Balykchi-Karakol highway that links the region’s eastern and northern parts.

"According to preliminary information, the driver of the car, in which Shakirova rode, lost control of the vehicle," the interior ministry said.