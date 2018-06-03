Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Venezuelan authorities release 40 more opposition activists

World
June 03, 6:30 UTC+3

After his re-election Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro addressed the Constituent Assembly with a proposal to release some opposition activists for the sake of national reconciliation

TASS, June 3. Venezuela’s authorities have released the second group of opposition activists, consisting of 40 people, Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab reported.

"This is a new stage that will continue next week, the Agencia Venezolana de Noticias news agency quoted him as saying. On Friday, President of the Venezuelan Constituent Assembly Delcy Rodriguez stated that the republic’s authorities started the release the first group of those detained for "political violence." Later, the republic’s Supreme Court of Justice announced a list of those released, which includes 39 people.

After his re-election on May 20, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro addressed the Constituent Assembly with a proposal to release some opposition activists for the sake of national reconciliation. According to the Venezuelan Criminal Forum non-governmental organization, more than 300 political adversaries to the executive power are staying in custody in the republic.

In 2017, anti-government rallies shook Venezuela for several months, in which at least 120 people were killed, thousands of demonstrators were injured, and more than 5,000 were arrested. The arrests were prompted by the rulings of the Supreme Court of Justice that extended Maduro’s powers and restricted those of the parliament, which is controlled by his political adversaries.

