Opposition leader calls for early parliamentary election in Macedonia

World
June 03, 4:15 UTC+3 SKOPJE

A massive civil rally against the policy conducted by the current Macedonian government was launched in the country’s capital in front of the republic’s building

SKOPJE, June 3. /TASS/. Leader of the largest Macedonian opposition party - The Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization - Democratic Party for Macedonian National Unity (VMRO-DPMNE) - Hristijan Mickoski said in his speech at an anti-government rally on Saturday that the party does not support any changes to the country’s constitution aimed at adopting a new state name and demanded early parliamentary election, TASS reports from the venue.

"I would like to use the chance and repeat that the VMRO-DPMNE does not support changes to the constitution for the sake of changing the country’s state name. There can’t be any clearer position than this one! History will judge who was right," Mickoski stated.

"This is a historical period for all of us, an intersection where we are located in our existence and in our history; the state name issue is pending. Many expect our opinion on this problem, and I have no choice here but to be fair and open," he added. The VMRO-DPMNE leader also demanded an early parliamentary election in 2019, simultaneously with the presidential election.

"Let’s stop them until it becomes too late. There should be elections - an early parliamentary election together with a presidential election. Let’s form a technocratic government 100 days ahead of the election and see whether people will agree to what Zoran Zayev and SDSM are doing," Mickoski said, addressing the gathered citizens. Zoran Zayev is leader of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM).

The party currently needs powers, responsibility and decisiveness for changes to come, Mickoski said. "The Macedonian people are rising to their feet when it is most difficult and most needed," the politician stressed.

A massive civil rally against the policy conducted by the current Macedonian government was launched in the country’s capital at 20:00 local time (21:00 Moscow time) in front of the republic’s building. The rally, which is taking place under the slogan "Macedonia will win," gathered more than 40,000 participants, according to organizers.

