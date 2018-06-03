Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Israeli air defense system intercepts second missile launched out of Gaza on Sunday

World
June 03, 3:10 UTC+3 TEL AVIV

The launch took place several minutes after Israel’s fighters had struck 10 Hamas terrorist targets at three military camps in Gaza

TEL AVIV, June 3. /TASS/. Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system has intercepted the second missile launched out of Gaza on Israel on Sunday, the army press service said in a statement.

"After air-raid warnings had gone off in the Eshkol Regional Council (bounded by the Gaza Strip - TASS), the launch of a missile out of the Gaza Strip on Israel was detected," the document says. "The Iron Dome air defense system intercepted the missile."

Read also

Israeli warplanes hit 10 Hamas targets in Gaza Strip in response to missile attacks

The launch took place several minutes after Israel’s fighters had struck 10 Hamas terrorist targets at three military camps in Gaza. According to the military "two arms production workshops and a munitions depot owned by Hamas, as well as a military base," were among the hit targets.

Two missiles were launched on Israel out of the Gaza Strip on Saturday evening; one of them was intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system, while the other fell inside the Palestinian maritime enclave, the military reported earlier. Another missile was intercepted by the Israeli air defenses on Sunday.

On May 29, Palestinian radical group members fired more than a hundred missiles and projectiles on Israel, injuring three soldiers. The Israeli Air Force attacked about 70 targets on the territory of the Palestinian enclave in response, first striking Hamas and Islamic Jihad Movement installations. The attacks stopped in the early hours of Wednesday morning, May 30. According to media reports, ceasefire agreements were reached with the active participation of Egypt, but were violated on Saturday evening.

