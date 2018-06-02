Russian Politics & Diplomacy
NATO instructors training Ukrainian servicemen for offensive in Donbass - agency

June 02, 18:50 UTC+3 LUGANSK

On May 26, LPR people’s militia detained four Ukrainian troops intending to pass across the ‘grey zone’

© Nikolay Lazarenko/Ukrainian president's press service/TASS

LUGANSK, June 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian Armed Forces’ command carry out training exercises for the military personnel by engaging NATO instructors as Kiev is preparing for an offensive in Donbass, a soldier of Kiev’s 14th separate mechanized brigade, who had been detained by militia of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), said on Saturday.

"In December 2017, we went to the Yavorovo firing range in the Lvov region," Yakov Veremeichuk said quoted by Luganskinformcenter news agency. "There we were taught by NATO instructors, namely Americans, Canadians and Polish. We were mostly taught to seize cities and towns as well as buildings. In other words, they taught us to advance most of all."

On May 26, LPR people’s militia detained four Ukrainian troops intending to pass across the ‘grey zone’.

Since 2015, about 200 Canadian instructors have been present in Ukraine under the Unifier operation. In addition, military specialists from the United States and Lithuania train Ukrainian soldiers and officers in the country.

