Spain's Sanchez sworn in as new prime minister

MADRID, June 2. /TASS/. Secretary-General of Spain’s Socialist Workers’ Party Pedro Sanchez took the oath of office on Saturday as the country’s new prime minister.

The ceremony was held at the royal residence, the Zarzuela Palace, and was attended by King Felipe VI.

Sanchez, 46, pledged to "fulfill his duties conscientiously" and be loyal to the king and the country’s Constitution. For the first time in the history of Spain’s democracy, the ceremony was held without Catholic symbols: the Bible and a crucifix.

On Friday, the Congress of Deputies (the lower parliamentary chamber) of Spain voted to express no confidence in Mariano Rajoy’s government in the wake of a high-profile corruption scandal. At a voting 180 MPs backed the no-confidence motion, 169 opposed and one abstained.

The initiative was put forward by the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) and included a proposal to appoint PSOE Secretary-General Pedro Sanchez as Prime Minister. Under the Spanish Constitution, Rajoy’s government sent resignation to the king.

Members of Rajoy’s People’s Party were accused of bribe taking, money laundering and tax evasion. The court ruled that the party benefited from the fraud and should pay some 245,000 euros in compensation.