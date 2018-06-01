Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

International Federation of Journalists condemns threats against journalists in Ukraine

World
June 01, 19:39 UTC+3

In the spring of 2017, Ukraine imposed sanctions on a number of Russian internet resources and TV channels, citing the need to protect the country’s national interests

Share
1 pages in this article

BRUSSELS, June 1. /TASS/. The International and European Federations of Journalists (IFJ-EFJ) condemn the increasing violence against journalists in Ukraine, the two organizations said in a statement issued in Brussels on Friday.

"We strongly condemn this intimidation campaign from public officials and we call on Ukrainian authorities to put an end to any act of harassment targeting journalists and representatives of journalists' organizations", said IFJ and EFJ General Secretaries Anthony Bellanger and Ricardo Gutierrez.

According to the statement, "the IFJ and EFJ submitted an alert on these threats to the Council of Europe Platform for the Protection of Journalism and the Safety of Journalists."

Read also
Arkady Babchenko portrait seen on a fence of Russian embassy in Kiev

Extensive blood-soaked chain of violent deaths among journalists haunts Ukraine

In the spring of 2017, Ukraine imposed sanctions on a number of Russian internet resources and TV channels, citing the need to protect the country’s national interests. In particular, Russia’s VKontakte and Odnoklassniki social networks, Mail.ru and Yandex companies, the RBC, TV Tsentr, NTV Plus, VGTRK and Zvezda TV companies were banned for three years, as well as the Kaspersky Lab and Dr.Web anti-virus providers.

On May 15, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) carried out a large-scale operation against RIA Novosti Ukraine staff members, accusing them of high treason. The news agency’s Chief Editor Kirill Vyshinsky was detained and taken to the city of Kherson, where the city court arrested him for 60 days. On June 1, an appeals court rejected an appeal against his arrest.

On May 24, 2018, Kiev’s renewed sanctions blacklist was published on Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko’s website, which includes Russia’s Rossiya Segodnya media outlet and the RIA Novosti Ukraine news agency. Ukrainian internet providers have been ordered to block access to the following websites: россиясегодня.рф, sputniknews.com, ria.ru, rsport.ria.ru, 1prime.ru, realty.ria.ru and rian.com.ua.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
2
Cutting-edge missile corvette joins Russia’s Black Sea Fleet
3
Dutch Minister surprised by Malaysia’s statements on MH17 plane crash — media
4
Russia to upgrade Buyan-M-class missile corvettes
5
Members of Russia’s Young Army movement show Moscow to Syrian schoolgirl
6
Soviet pilot downed in Afghanistan in 1987 may return to Russia within a year — source
7
British PM disappointed at US decision to apply tariffs to EU steel imports
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT