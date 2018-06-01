Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Politician slams SBU’s staged murder stunt as proof Kiev only able to create 'fake news'

World
June 01, 18:10 UTC+3 KIEV

According to the politician, all this confirms "creating fake news is the only thing the Ukrainian officials are capable of"

Leader of the Ukrainian Choice public movement Viktor Medvedchuk

Leader of the Ukrainian Choice public movement Viktor Medvedchuk

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

KIEV, June 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government has completely discredited itself in the eyes of the global community by concocting the faked murder of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, leader of the Ukrainian Choice public movement Viktor Medvedchuk stated on Friday.

"The world is shocked by this false flag carried out by the Ukrainian security establishment. The OSCE, Reporters Without Borders, the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Council of Europe, European MPs, Lithuanian and Belgian foreign ministers, international and national experts are outraged and discouraged. They want explanations. The international community has condemned Kiev, accusing it of "information warfare", "playing with facts", "spreading falsified information," he wrote on Facebook.

According to Medvedchuk, all this confirms "creating fake news is the only thing the Ukrainian officials are capable of."

Arkady Babchenko

Ukraine’s SBU trots out explanation for refusing to name ‘mastermind’ of Babchenko plot

The Babchenko ‘murder’ stunt took place on May 29. The following day, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) convened a press conference and announced that the killing had been staged in order to expose an alleged operation by Russian Special Forces, which supposedly plotted the journalist’s assassination. The then presumed ‘dead’ journalist, Arkady Babchenko, was trotted out in front of the audience.

The SBU chief announced that they had detained and identified the alleged ‘assassination plotter’, and claimed that those who ordered the killing are apparently in Russia. Later, the alleged perpetrator, director of a non-governmental manufacturing enterprise, Boris German, denied all the charges at a court hearing. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko then announced the name of the ‘would-be hitman’ - former Donbass fighter, member of the Right Sector political movement (outlawed in Russia) Alexey Tsymbalyuk.

Moscow deemed the allegations against the Russian government another provocation by Kiev.

