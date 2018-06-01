Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Positive result of Babchenko stunt outweighs damage to public interests — SBU

World
June 01, 6:48 UTC+3 KIEV

SBU said the operation was authorized by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s office

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, June 1. /TASS/. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) believes that the damage to public interests, done by the fake assassination of the Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko in Kiev, was offset by positive results.

"As a result of holding the clandestine investigative (search) actions, in the way specified by the law, it has become possible to prevent journalist Babchenko’s death, stop a crime, document the organizer’s criminal actions in full, obtain evidence of his ties with the mastermind and get information about other potential victims, against whom terrorist acts and murders were being plotted," SBU said in a statement.

"Therefore, the negative impact of disseminating false reports about Babchenko’s fake death have been fully justified by the fact that the terrorist act against the above-mentioned journalist and possible crimes against other individuals were prevented," the statement reads.

SBU said the operation was authorized by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s office.

Kiev police said on Tuesday night that Babchenko, a Russian citizen living in a self-imposed exile in Kiev since August 2017, had been shot and killed in his apartment. However, the next day SBU declared that the murder had been staged to reveal the operation of the Russian intelligence services that had been allegedly preparing an attack on the reporter.

SBU Chief Vasily Gritsak announced that the suspected organizer of the attack has been detained, while the mastermind had the task of eliminating 30 people in Ukraine and the killing of Babchenko would be a trial test.

