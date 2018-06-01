Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Abramovich revokes his UK visa bid after receiving Israeli citizenship — paper

World
June 01, 6:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

UK media reported in mid-May that the Russian billionaire may face delays in getting a new UK visa

Roman Abramovich

Roman Abramovich

© EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian businessman Roman Abramovich withdrew his application for a new UK investor visa, The Sun has reported citing sources close to the Russian tycoon.

According to the paper, Abramovich no longer requires it, because he will be able to stay in the UK for six months as an Israeli passport holder.

UK media reported in mid-May that the Russian billionaire may face delays in getting a new UK visa to replace the previous one, which expired in April.

Abramovich arrived in Israel on Monday to undergo the procedure of obtaining Israeli citizenship. The Times of Israel said he would become Israel’s richest man, with wealth is estimated at $12.5 billion.

Abramovich revokes his UK visa bid after receiving Israeli citizenship — paper
