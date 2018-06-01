Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Georgian premier says will not resign amid protests

World
June 01, 6:44 UTC+3 TBILISI

Currently, a crowd of several thousand people still remains outside the country’s parliament

Share
1 pages in this article

TBILISI, June 1. /TASS/. Georgian Prime Minister Georgy Kvirikashvili told a special briefing on Thursday night he was not planning to resign to appease the protests currently under way in the capital Tbilisi.

"As soon as I am sure that my resignation benefits the country, that it can slightly improve the situation or defuse tensions, I will not hesitate even for a second about making this step. However, this is not today’s situation," he said.

The rally was sparked by the killing of two teenagers in Tbilisi on December 1, 2017. Protesters accused the country’s law enforcement bodies of failing to properly investigate the tragedy. At first, protesters sought the resignation of the country’s chief prosecutor Irakly Shotadze. However, after the demand was met, the crowd demanded the resignation of the whole cabinet, including Kvirikashvili.

"Tomorrow [on Friday] the case will be returned for investigation to Georgia’s interior ministry. Vice premier and Interior Minister Georgy Gakharia will oversee the process. He will head it, and, of course, I will follow every step and will control the entire process," Kvirikashvili said.

"During the investigation, to be conducted by the Interior Ministry, the parents of the slain teenagers can receive updates about it on a daily basis," he added.

The rally, which began on Thursday afternoon in front of the Georgian Prosecutor General’s office, was organized by Zaza Saralidze, the father of one of the victims. Earlier in the day, the Tbilisi city court acquitted all suspects. The decision came as a shock to relatives of the victims, who were angered by the way the prosecutors handled the investigation into the murder case and accused law-enforcers of covering up for the culprits.

Currently, a crowd of several thousand still remains in front of the country’s parliament. They say they would stay their until their demands are met, and will make a tent camp there if necessary.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Abramovich revokes his UK visa bid after receiving Israeli citizenship — paper
2
Kiev may be held accountable for MH17 incident — Dutch foreign minister
3
Putin lauds Russian military’s top-notch combat readiness as guarantee for global balance
4
Russia to build 5th-generation nuclear sub with hypersonic missiles by 2027, source says
5
US introduces tariffs on steel, aluminum imports from key allies
6
Over 90 children of jailed Russian women to be repatriated from Iraq — Chechen official
7
Putin and Netanyahu discuss Syrian peace settlement
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT