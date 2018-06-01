Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US to veto Kuwait’s draft resolution on Palestinians — UN envoy

World
June 01, 5:04 UTC+3 UN

The US ambassador described the resolution's approach as "grossly one-sided"

US Permanent Representative to the UN Nikki Haley

US Permanent Representative to the UN Nikki Haley

© AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

UN, June 1. /TASS/. The United States are set to veto the Kuwait-sponsored draft UN Security Council resolution on international protection to Palestinians, living on Israeli-occupied territories and in the Gaza Strip, US Permanent Representative to the UN Nikki Haley said.

"The United States will unquestionably veto Kuwait’s draft resolution," she said. "It is a grossly one-sided approach that is morally bankrupt and would only serve to undermine ongoing efforts toward peace between the Israelis and Palestinians."

The ambassador added that the text of the resolution makes "not one single mention of Hamas," which her country accuses of being "chiefly responsible for the recent violence in Gaza."

"Those who choose to vote in favor of this resolution will clarify their own lack of fitness to take part in any credible negotiations between the two parties," she added.

The draft resolution was prepared by the Kuwait delegation in mid-May, after dozens of Palestinians were killed and over 2,800 injured in clashes with Israeli servicemen on the Gaza border.

The latest version of the text, obtained by TASS, condemns "excessive" and "indiscriminate" use of force by Israel. The resolution demands that Israel immediately halt those activities and respect its international commitments.

It also calls for the consideration of measures to "guarantee the safety and protection of the Palestinian civilian population."

An informed source told TASS on Thursday evening that the US had circulated its own draft resolution, which condemns the May 29 rocket attacks by Hamas and demands that Palestinian armed formations cease hostilities. It also calls for urgent measures to ensure a swift and sustainable ceasefire.

The US suggested adopting a similar statement for the media on May 30, but it was blocked by Kuwait with Russia’s support.

The date of the UN Security Council session to consider the two rival resolutions is yet to be known. According to diplomatic sources, the vote may take place in coming hours.

