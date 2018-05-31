South Korean leader may join US-North Korea summit in Singapore - administration

SEOUL, May 31. /TASS/. South Korean President Moon Jae-in may visit Singapore for the US-North Korea summit and sign an agreement on formally ending the Korean War, an official spokesman for the South Korean leader’s administration told reporters on Thursday.

This scenario will be possible if Moon Jae-in gets an invitation to take part in this event from its participants, he said. "We will start preparations for the trip when the invitation is received, but now we don’t know whether it will be in principle," the official said.

According to Yonhap news agency, another source said Moon Jae-in’s visit to Singapore depends on the outcome of the ongoing consultations between representatives of North Korea and the United States.

Earlier, the Blue House (official residence of the South Korean head of state) confirmed that one of its high-ranking staff members had been already in the city-state.

A summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was initially scheduled to be held in Singapore on June 12. Last week, the US president sent the North Korean leader a message, informing him that the meeting couldn’t take place due to Pyongyang’s hostile statements.

However, soon after that Trump said the US still intended to hold the first US-North Korean summit on June 12 in Singapore.

At the summit the sides are expected to focus on the Korean Peninsula’s denuclearization.