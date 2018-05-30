Over 320 Syrian refugees return to their homes in past day

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. More than 320 Syrians have returned to their homes in the Homs province and Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, in the past 24 hours, said Major General Yuri Yevtushenko, the chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria.

"Over the past 24 hours, 201 people have come back to their homes in the Homs province and 121 more in Eastern Ghouta," he said on Wednesday.

The reconciliation center said that illegal armed groups were reported to have violated the ceasefire in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia and Daraa in the past day.

Russian field engineers searched three buildings in al-Nasriya and destroyed four shells and one improvised explosive device.

"Repair works on international highway M5 are in full swing. Road safety barriers are being installed along the road connecting Ar-Rastan and Tell Bisa, lamp posts are being assembled and demolition waste is being taken away," Yevtushenko said.

The center for reconciliation of conflicting sides alongside Syria’s government is engaged in work on post-conflict settlement in the republic. In the Homs de-escalation zone, 2,931 people have regulated their status by surrendering twelve units of small arms. Since May 16, at least 26,940 people have undergone the procedure.

Apart from that, Russian military police set up observation posts near al-Rastan, Kafer-Laha, Talbiseh, Zaafarana, Haret-Tuqman and Asiri-Qarabesi to prevent provocations and illegal activities.

Russian military doctors provided medical services to 214 Syrians, including 96 children.

In the city of Aleppo, Russian servicemen opened a field kitchen to provide with 300 portions of warm meals and more than one tonne of fresh bread to the population at the end of Ramadan’s daylight fasting hours.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian center delivered humanitarian aid to the populated localities of Halabiyah, Aleppo province, al-Qantara-Shimali, Homs province and Hiyarat-Danoun, Damascus province. People received 1350 food kids, medicines and daily necessities. The cargo has amounted to seven tons in total," the center said.

Russian reconciliation center

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.