Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Financier William Browder says detained in Spain at Russia’s request

World
May 30, 11:04 UTC+3

Moscow court earlier found Browder guilty in absentia of large-scale tax evasion estimated at more than $48 mln and sentenced him to nine years in prison

Share
1 pages in this article
William Browder

William Browder

© EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. British financier William Browder, the founder of Hermitage Capital Management, has been detained in Spain at Russia’s request, as he himself wrote on Twitter.

"In the back of the Spanish police car going to the station on the Russian arrest warrant. They won’t tell me which station," the tweet reads.

Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court earlier found Browder guilty in absentia of large-scale tax evasion estimated at more than three bln rubles ($48 mln) and sentenced him to nine years in prison. The same sentence was slapped on Browder’s business partner Ivan Cherkasov. In addition, the court upheld a lawsuit against Browder and Cherkasov worth 4.2 bln rubles ($67 mln). In January, Browder’s lawyers filed an appeal against the court’s ruling.

The Russian Prosecutor General’s office has many times requested Interpol to arrest Browder. The latest news about such a request came in December 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia ready for compromises on Ukrainian settlement, Lavrov says
2
Lavrov: Russia deliberately accused of involvement in MH17 crash ahead of FIFA World Cup
3
Press review: US to shut base for Syria bargain and Rusal’s bid to get sanctions relief
4
Lavrov: Obama asked Putin not to deter ousted Ukrainian leader from 2014 opposition deal
5
Lavrov: Missile used to down MH17 was not launched from area mentioned by investigation
6
Financier William Browder says detained in Spain at Russia’s request
7
US, Russia, Jordan to hold meeting in Amman on de-escalation zones in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT