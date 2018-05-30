Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US, Russia, Jordan to hold meeting in Amman on de-escalation zones in Syria

World
May 30, 10:29 UTC+3

Moscow is ready to hold such a meeting at any level acceptable to its partners, the Russian envoy said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. A meeting between representatives from the US, Russia and Jordan to discuss the situation in the de-escalation zones in Syria will take place in Amman, Russian Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and African Countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on Wednesday.

Read also
Idlib, Syria

Syria ceasefire guarantors set up observation points in Idlib de-escalation zone

"The meeting will take place in Amman," he said. "We are ready at any level."

"We are ready to hold such a meeting at any level acceptable to our partners," Bogdanov continued.

The senior diplomat noted that the Jordanian side initially suggested a ministerial level. "Our minister was fully ready for this contact," he added, specifying that a response from the American side is currently expected.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov: Obama asked Putin not to deter ousted Ukrainian leader from 2014 opposition deal
2
Press review: US to shut base for Syria bargain and Rusal’s bid to get sanctions relief
3
Russia's top diplomat to visit North Korea on May 31
4
US, Russia, Jordan to hold meeting in Amman on de-escalation zones in Syria
5
Russian journalist shot dead in Kiev
6
Lavrov: Missile used to down MH17 was not launched from area mentioned by investigation
7
Putin to take part in SCO summit in China's Qingdao
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT