US, Russia, Jordan to hold meeting in Amman on de-escalation zones in Syria

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. A meeting between representatives from the US, Russia and Jordan to discuss the situation in the de-escalation zones in Syria will take place in Amman, Russian Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and African Countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on Wednesday.

"The meeting will take place in Amman," he said. "We are ready at any level."

"We are ready to hold such a meeting at any level acceptable to our partners," Bogdanov continued.

The senior diplomat noted that the Jordanian side initially suggested a ministerial level. "Our minister was fully ready for this contact," he added, specifying that a response from the American side is currently expected.